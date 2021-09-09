Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Essent Group worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after buying an additional 160,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,528,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,355,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ESNT opened at $46.16 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.