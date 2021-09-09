Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Washington Federal worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

