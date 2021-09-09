Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,279 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

