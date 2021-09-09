Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,185 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of International Bancshares worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $53.06.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

