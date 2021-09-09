Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255,569 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of James River Group worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in James River Group by 1,698.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 257.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. James River Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

