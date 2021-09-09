Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 282,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANA opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

