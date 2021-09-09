Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,433 Shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.54% of Randolph Bancorp worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNDB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 475,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of RNDB stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

