Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,303 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of IGM Biosciences worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGMS. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $102,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $354,030. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $69.84 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of -1.28.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.16). On average, equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

