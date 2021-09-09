Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 231,716 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,716 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vontier worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 24.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,251,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,376 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 77.4% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vontier by 103.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 17.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,585,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,541,000 after purchasing an additional 537,875 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Vontier stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.63.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

