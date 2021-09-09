Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,290 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Berkeley Lights worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $406,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 344,652 shares of company stock valued at $13,514,937. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLI. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

