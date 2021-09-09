Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 37,102 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,102 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of 1st Source worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,257,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 854,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after buying an additional 213,207 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 357,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 71,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.18.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

