Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,121 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Herman Miller worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.31. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

