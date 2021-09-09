Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 766 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after buying an additional 1,081,294 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,141,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,104,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Zai Lab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,804,000 after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 1,013.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 232,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB opened at $149.58 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $72.42 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.33.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $1,301,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $14,733,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,125 shares of company stock worth $49,441,393. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZLAB. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

