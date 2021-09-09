Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 940 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $162.35 on Thursday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total value of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.