Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $5,960,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX opened at $83.51 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.51.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $87,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 579,302 shares of company stock worth $48,463,456.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

