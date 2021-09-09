Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,711 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of O-I Glass worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

NYSE:OI opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.