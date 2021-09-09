Vidya (VIDYA) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vidya has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. Vidya has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $191,330.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00062391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00169206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.