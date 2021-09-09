Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €103.29 ($121.51).

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Vinci in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

EPA DG opened at €91.86 ($108.07) on Thursday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €90.96.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

