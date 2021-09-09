Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 945,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,230,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46.
Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.
About Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)
Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.
