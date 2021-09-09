Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 945,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,230,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth $641,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth $628,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vinco Ventures by 122.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 78,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth $365,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

