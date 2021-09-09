Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 201.11 ($2.63).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 13,074 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53), for a total transaction of £25,363.56 ($33,137.65).

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 192.90 ($2.52) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 199.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 198. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.90 ($2.83). The firm has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -17.06.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

