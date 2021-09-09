Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Increased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.0% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $24,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after buying an additional 382,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,529,020,000 after buying an additional 786,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Shares of V traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.50. The stock had a trading volume of 109,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,527. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.48 and a 200 day moving average of $229.07. The company has a market cap of $447.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.