Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 604 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,230,000 after buying an additional 1,299,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after buying an additional 843,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after buying an additional 405,835 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,970,000 after buying an additional 188,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,435,000.

Shares of VV traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.61. 1,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,627. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.70. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

