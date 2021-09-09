VITE 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.56 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One VITE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0911 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $44.48 million and $15.56 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VITE has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00061766 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000176 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,021,006,427 coins and its circulating supply is 488,435,317 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

