VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,949 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in VMware by 29.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth about $1,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,563,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 13.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.36.

VMW stock opened at $145.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.12.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

