Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Gap Up to $15.59

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $16.15. Vor Biopharma shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 782 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $601.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

