Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Vossloh in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Vossloh in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vossloh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.83 ($59.80).

Shares of ETR:VOS opened at €47.65 ($56.06) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €44.66 and a 200-day moving average of €43.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67. The firm has a market cap of $836.93 million and a P/E ratio of 21.08. Vossloh has a twelve month low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a twelve month high of €49.45 ($58.18).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

