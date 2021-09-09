VoteCoin Hits Market Cap of $60,458.85 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $60,458.85 and $21.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.75 or 0.00298563 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00150147 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.44 or 0.00176509 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000654 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 130,973,375 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

VoteCoin Coin Trading

