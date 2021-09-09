VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Shares Down 0.5%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 3,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 44,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VPCB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter worth $7,335,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at about $5,747,000.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

