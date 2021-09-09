Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008450 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $74.30 million and $1.43 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

