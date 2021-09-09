W Green Pay (WGP) Trading Up 23.1% This Week

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $33,448.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

