W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.94

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.94 and last traded at $69.89, with a volume of 1459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.63.

GRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $66.61.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $600,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 389,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,257,000 after purchasing an additional 940,160 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

