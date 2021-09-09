Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.78

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.78 and last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 113697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.
A number of research firms recently commented on WMMVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Grupo Santander began coverage on Wal-Mart de México in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38.
Wal-Mart de México Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)
Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.