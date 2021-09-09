Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Sells $23,598.00 in Stock

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $23,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph J. Marcaurele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,824.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $54,000.00.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.27. 53,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,723. The company has a market capitalization of $888.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WASH. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 168.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

