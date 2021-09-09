Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Announces Earnings Results

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:WDH opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Waterdrop has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDH shares. CLSA started coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Waterdrop stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,147,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Waterdrop at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

