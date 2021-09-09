Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 133,003 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises approximately 0.9% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Waters worth $43,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $424.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,499. The business’s 50-day moving average is $390.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. Waters’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,775.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

