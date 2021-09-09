Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $281.33.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE WSO opened at $284.58 on Thursday. Watsco has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 45.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 12.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 47.5% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Watsco by 103,483.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

