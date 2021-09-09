Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $173.89

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $173.89 and last traded at $173.05, with a volume of 504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.85.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

