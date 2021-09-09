Waves Enterprise Market Capitalization Tops $20.03 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $20.03 million and approximately $351,627.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00066527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00134785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00191738 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.56 or 0.07396932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,117.27 or 1.00509594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.63 or 0.00818352 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.