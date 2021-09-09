Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Duke Realty (DRE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) in the last few weeks:

9/1/2021 – Duke Realty is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Duke Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Duke Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Duke Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Duke Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Duke Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Duke Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Duke Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Duke Realty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Duke Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,463. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $53.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. CX Institutional increased its position in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

