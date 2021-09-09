WELL Trading Up 1.6% This Week (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, WELL has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WELL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WELL has a total market capitalization of $69.18 million and approximately $544,590.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00062391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00169206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

