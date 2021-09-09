Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Shares Gap Up to $17.67

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.67, but opened at $18.45. Werewolf Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 86 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOWL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($3.45). Equities analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOWL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $163,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $197,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

