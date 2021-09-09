West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan Buys 2,500 Shares

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WTBA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.54. 25,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 36.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after purchasing an additional 55,513 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

