Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $84.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.43.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

