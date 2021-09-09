Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) & Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Critical Review

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Iron Mountain and Weyerhaeuser, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 1 0 2 0 2.33 Weyerhaeuser 0 1 3 1 3.00

Iron Mountain presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.92%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.74%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Iron Mountain pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iron Mountain and Weyerhaeuser’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $4.15 billion 3.38 $342.69 million $3.07 15.79 Weyerhaeuser $7.53 billion 3.52 $797.00 million $1.29 27.40

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Iron Mountain. Iron Mountain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 14.11% 51.54% 3.84% Weyerhaeuser 23.25% 26.56% 14.58%

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Iron Mountain on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc. engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business. The North American Records & Information Management Business segment offers record management, destruction, and fulfilment services throughout U.S. and Canada. The North American Data Management Business segment handles data protection and recovery, server and computer backup services, and safeguarding of electronic and physical media in U.S. and Canada. The Western European Business segment offers records management, data protection and recovery services, and document management solutions throughout the United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland. The Other International Business segment offers storage and information management services throughout the remaining European countries, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products. The Real Estate and ENR segment deliver premiums to timber value by identifying and monetizing higher and better use lands and capturing the full value of surface and subsurface assets. The Wood Products segment delivers lumber, structural panels, engineered wood products and complementary building products for residential, multi-family, industrial and light commercial applications. The company was founded by Frederick Weyerhaeuser on January 18, 1900 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

