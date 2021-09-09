Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.33 and last traded at C$5.34. 2,498,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,162,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.47.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,453,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,721,816. Insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $255,950 over the last ninety days.

About Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

