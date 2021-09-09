Whiteheart Price Tops $871.29 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $871.29 or 0.01859204 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $6,237.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00069235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00133074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00193945 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,871.40 or 1.00016125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.82 or 0.07258945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.11 or 0.00849513 BTC.

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

