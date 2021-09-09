Widercoin (WDR) Trading Up 58.4% Over Last 7 Days

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Widercoin has traded 58.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Widercoin has a market cap of $491,315.29 and $57,711.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00069235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00133074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00193945 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,871.40 or 1.00016125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.82 or 0.07258945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.11 or 0.00849513 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

