William E. Aubrey II Buys 600 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director William E. Aubrey II bought 600 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William E. Aubrey II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, William E. Aubrey II bought 2,297 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,662.00.

Peoples Financial Services stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.44. 17,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,020. The company has a market cap of $312.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.15. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

