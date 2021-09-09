Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,568,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 62,603 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WSM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $492,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,503,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,721,982.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,935,300 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $175.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $204.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.70.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

