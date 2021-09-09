WINk Price Tops $0.0013 (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $179.73 or 0.00386994 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

